Anacor Extends R&D Deals

Anacor Pharmaceuticals has expanded R&D collaborations for its boron-based anti-infective agents. GlaxoSmithKline now has the option to obtain rights related to the bacterial enzyme target leucyl-tRNA synthetase and to add programs for tuberculosis and malaria. In return, Anacor will receive $5.0 million up front and R&D and milestone payments of up to $11.3 million through 2012. Separately, the U.S. government just granted GSK up to $94 million to support, among other things, the development of an Anacor-discovered antibiotic. In malaria, GSK has the option to acquire Anacor’s lead compound, AN3661. Anacor has just extended an agreement with the Medicines for Malaria Venture to start clinical development of AN3661.
