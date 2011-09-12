BASF, Daimler Design Urban Electric Car

BASF and Daimler have joined forces to design a concept electric vehicle, the Smart Forvision, for urban markets. The vehicle incorporates a number of weight-saving technologies to reduce power consumption and increase range. They include epoxy and carbon composite doors that cut weight by 50% compared with steel, and fiber-reinforced nylon wheels that weigh 3 kg less than conventional wheels.
