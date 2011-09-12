Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Cyclization Shortcut

Organic Synthesis: Combined route to complex cyclic products saves steps, improves yields

by Stu Borman
September 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Unified Process
[+]Enlarge
Combined dehydrogenation/cyclization uses a palladium catalyst to convert a terminal olefin to an activated diene (not shown) that reacts with an electron-deficient olefin to form a cyclohexene product.
Structure: Combined dehydrogenation/cyclization uses a palladium catalyst to convert a terminal olefin to an activated diene (not shown) that reacts with electron-deficient olefin to form a cyclohexene product.
Combined dehydrogenation/cyclization uses a palladium catalyst to convert a terminal olefin to an activated diene (not shown) that reacts with an electron-deficient olefin to form a cyclohexene product.

A catalytic dehydrogenation approach promises to streamline access to products of the ring-forming Diels-Alder reaction. The approach generates starting materials and enables them to be cyclized in a single process, reducing the number of steps and improving yields relative to the conventional two-stage process.

The work was carried out by grad student Erik M. Stang and chemistry professor M. Christina White of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja2059704).

Until now, dehydrogenation and other C–H oxidation reactions have primarily been used to add functional groups to carbon frameworks, Stang and White point out in their paper. They instead use dehydrogenation to produce conjugated dienes and convert them into activated intermediates that participate, as they are formed, in Diels-Alder cyclization—a complexity-generating reaction that combines dienes and electron-deficient olefins into cyclohexenes.

The strategy skirts a common problem in conventional Diels-Alder chemistry: The necessary conjugated diene starting materials are often difficult to synthesize and isolate. Such dienes can be built via alkene dehydrogenations in which two adjacent C–H bonds are cleaved. But chemists rarely turn to dehydrogenation to create dienes because the reaction conditions cause dienes to oligomerize or react in other ways before they can be isolated, White says.

Stang and White’s combined dehydrogenation/Diels-Alder reaction converts terminal olefin starting materials directly into complex Diels-Alder cycloaddition products, skipping separate diene synthesis and isolation. In the combined process, the terminal olefin undergoes palladium(II) sulfoxide-catalyzed dehydrogenation and isomerization to give a reactive trans-diene intermediate, which then undergoes Diels-Alder cycloaddition with an electron-deficient olefin to form a cyclohexene.

The researchers used the dehydrogenation/Diels-Alder reaction to synthesize hydroisoindolines, cis-decalins, hydroisoquinolines, isoindoloquinolines, and other complex cyclic molecules of interest in natural product synthesis and medicinal chemistry. Their syntheses required fewer steps and produced higher yields than traditional routes do—in one case, three steps and 34% yield, compared with six steps and 17% yield for the conventional route.

Chemistry professor Paul Wender of Stanford University says Stang and White have developed a new way to make dienes for use in Diels-Alder cycloadditions, “providing in one step an impressive increase in structural complexity and thus potential value.” He notes that this type of step-count reduction is a key way to reduce the cost, generated waste, and required time of a synthesis.

Wender adds, “Achieving the combined process is notable because its reactants, reagents, intermediates, and products must be compatible and effective—a goal that can often be difficult to achieve, even with one reaction. I think the reaction has immediate practical value in both academia and industry.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Road to chiral alkylamines paved with iridium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coupling phenols and allylic alcohols
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aromatic Approach To (+)-Batzelladine B﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE