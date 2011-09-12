Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

DOE Continues Solar Push

by Jeff Johnson
September 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Image of a man installing large solar photovoltaic panels on the roof of a house.
Credit: Shutterstock

Two projects to spur development and deployment of solar technologies were recently announced by the Department of Energy. One program, DOE says, will provide $344 million in loan guarantees to drive a record installation of 371 MW of solar photovoltaic module systems at 124 military bases in up to 33 states. The aim is to install 160,000 rooftop solar units over five years. A California company, SolarCity, would use the loan guarantee to secure funding for the installations and would own and operate them as it does 15,000 similar systems in 12 states, making its profits by selling electricity and taking advantage of state and federal tax incentives and support programs. DOE says some 750 construction jobs would result, and it expects many of these to be filled by veterans and military family members. The second program provides $145 million in R&D funding to 69 projects run by a mix of corporations, universities, and labs. The projects would improve manufacturing, installation, and efficiency of solar technologies. The largest single funding area ($42 million) would benefit solar energy components, such as power inverters and mounting racks. Receiving the largest total grants are the National Renewable Energy Lab ($14 million), Dow Chemical ($12.8 million), and Owens Corning/Solexel ($12.9 million).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Defense Energy Use Dropped 45% Since 1975
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ARPA-E, Solar Projects Funded
Energy Department Targets Solar Tech

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE