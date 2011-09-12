Dupont Sues Heraeus Over Solar Pastes

DuPont has sued the German specialty materials maker Heraeus for infringing a DuPont patent on metallization pastes used to make crystalline silicon and thin-film solar cells. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, seeks unspecified damages and an injunction preventing Heraeus from infringing the patent. Heraeus says it will vigorously defend itself against the infringement claim. “We respect the intellectual property rights of others and carefully monitor industry developments to ensure full compliance,” says Andy London, manager of Heraeus’ photovoltaic unit.
