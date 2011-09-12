Eastman Acquires Plasticizer Maker

Eastman Chemical has acquired Scandiflex, a manufacturer of plasticizers based in Mauá, São Paulo, Brazil. Scandiflex had $54 million in sales last year of phthalate, adipate, citrate, maleate, trimellitate, and other plasticizers. Eastman says the purchase will add new nonphthalate products to its portfolio and help it accelerate growth of its nonphthalate plasticizers business in Latin America.
