Evotec, Roche Join For Alzheimer’s Drug

Evotec and Roche are partnering to develop Evotec’s EVT 302, an inhibitor of monoamine oxidase type B (MAO-B), as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. MAO-B is an enzyme that breaks down the chemical messenger dopamine in the brain, increasing production of free radicals that contribute to the disease. Under the agreement, Roche will pay Evotec an up-front fee of $10 million. Evotec could receive milestone payments of $820 million as well as royalties. The compound, soon to enter clinical trials, was initially licensed from Roche to Evotec in 2006 for another indication.
