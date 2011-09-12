A Fast Flip For Hydrogen Spins

Irradiating H 2 encaged in a C 70 fullerene (H 2 @C 70 ) quickly converts H 2 molecules from the nuclear-spin-aligned triplet state to the spin-paired singlet state, reports a research group led by Columbia University chemistry professor Nicholas J. Turro (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja206383n). Although the same effect can be achieved by allowing H 2 to equilibrate thermally, such equilibration can take months, hampering investigations into spin control of chemical reactions. Turro and colleagues chilled toluene solutions of H 2 @C 70 to various temperatures, irradiated the frozen solutions with a xenon arc lamp for several hours, and used NMR spectroscopy to track the amount of triplet ortho-H 2 . Irradiating the samples produces an electronically excited state in the fullerene shells that induces a spin flip in the hydrogen nuclei within. That process converts ortho-H 2 to singlet para-H 2 , achieving the same amounts of para-H 2 as the radiation-free equilibration, but in much less time. The reverse conversion—para-H 2 to ortho-H 2 —also works at low temperatures. Similar experiments with H 2 @C 60 failed, however, likely because the C 60 excited state decays too quickly, the authors say.