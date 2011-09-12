Frontier Scientific Purchases ASDI

Frontier Scientific has acquired the assets of ASDI in a bankruptcy auction. Based in Newark, Del., ASDI is a provider of analytical and compound library management services to the pharmaceutical industry. Frontier, a supplier of boronic acids and porphyrins as well as custom research services, has picked Frontier Scientific Services as the new name for ASDI. Frontier says it will maintain ASDI’s compound catalog and services while providing financial stability. Frontier, based in Logan, Utah, acquired Echelon Biosciences in 2007. With the new deal, Frontier now employs more than 100 people.
