Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

High-Throughput Reaction Discovery

Organic Chemistry: Method lets chemists study thousands of transformations simultaneously

by Bethany Halford
September 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Hartwig and Robbins discovered this copper-catalyzed alkyne hydroamination by using a high-throughput approach.
New high-throughput approach for discovering coupling reactions
Hartwig and Robbins discovered this copper-catalyzed alkyne hydroamination by using a high-throughput approach.

Thanks to a new approach, chemists can now run thousands of experiments with the hope of finding new coupling transformations, all in just a matter of days. The high-throughput method allows researchers to vary catalysts, ligands, and mul­tiple substrates all at one time using simple laboratory equipment and mass spectrometry analysis (Science, DOI: 10.1126/sci ence.1207922).

“It’s very simple,” says University of California, Berkeley, chemistry professor John F. Hartwig, who developed the approach with graduate student Daniel F. Robbins while the two were at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. “We hope that it’s a method that can be used by labs besides our own.”

To screen for new coupling reactions, the chemists took four 96-well plates and loaded each of the wells with a transition-metal-catalyst precursor, a ligand, and 17 substrates, each carrying one functional group. “We chose substrates that have about the same molecular weight so if they couple we can distinguish the products from the reactants by mass spectrometry,” Hartwig explains.

To eliminate the need to run an MS analysis for each well, Hartwig and Robbins developed a method to analyze representative samples from each row and each column of a plate. They then use their MS data to pinpoint wells with products.

In cases where they cannot directly deduce from the MS data which of the 17 substrates reacted, they split the substrates into four groups and rerun the reaction. They repeat this winnowing process until the reacting substrates are identified. Hartwig says he got the idea from trying to identify which portion of a Microsoft Word document was making his computer crash. Rather than go through the document page by page, he repeatedly split it in half, identifying the bad half and ignoring the rest.

“The method is clever and effective without being sophisticated, and can be easily adopted by others without special equipment or expertise,” writes University of Michigan chemistry professor John Montgomery in a commentary that accompanied the piece.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Machine learning maps atoms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists hand off reaction optimization to automated ‘plug and play’ flow system
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Straightening out natural products’ stereochemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE