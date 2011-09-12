Advertisement

Environment

International Asian Chemical Congress meeting draws about 2,000 attendees in Bangkok

by A. Maureen Rouhi
September 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 37
Built around the theme of “Contemporary Chemistry for Sustainability & Economic Sufficiency,” the 14th Asian Chemical Congress was held by the Federation of Asian Chemical Societies (FACS) last week in Bangkok. The congress’ theme reflected the key role of the chemical sciences in addressing global environmental, health, and energy challenges, according to Supawan Tantayanon, chair of the organizing committee and president of FACS. She added that the congress gained special significance because it occurred during the International Year of Chemistry.

During the congress, FACS admitted the Cambodian Chemical Society to the federation and signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Chemical Society for a three-year collaboration.

The Cambodian Chemical Society is just over a year old and has about 100 members, according to Chek Sotha, the society’s president. “We lack instruments, we lack funding,” she told C&EN. By being part of FACS, she added, “we hope to get support,” both material and intellectual.

The agreement between ACS and FACS “comes from a shared interest in engaging Asian and U.S. chemical communities in collaborations, research, education, and meetings,” ACS President Nancy B. Jackson told C&EN. “We are a global community of scientists who share the responsibility of addressing the critical issues confronting us all: energy, sustainability, clean water, food, and health, and it will take global collaboration to successfully meet these challenges.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

