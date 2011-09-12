Lanxess Expands Glass In Antwerp

Lanxess will spend $21 million to increase glass fiber capacity in Antwerp, Belgium, by 10% to 60,000 metric tons per year. Earlier this year, the firm completed a $49 million expansion of the nylon intermediate caprolactam, increasing capacity at the site by 10% to 200,000 metric tons. Both projects will satisfy growing demand for fiber-reinforced plastics used in the electronics and automotive markets, Lanxess says.
