PerkinElmer Will Buy Caliper Life Sciences

Scientific and diagnostic instrument maker PerkinElmer has agreed to acquire Caliper Life Sciences, a molecular and tissue imaging expert, for $600 million. The $10.50-per-share purchase price represents a 42% premium over Caliper’s closing stock price on Sept. 7. Pending government reviews, the deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Perkin CEO Robert F. Friel says the acquisition brings “innovative molecular imaging and detection technologies to our portfolio.” Those capabilities, along with Caliper’s DNA sequencing, sample preparation, and microfluidics technologies, will complement Perkin’s offerings in life sciences, diagnostic, environmental, and food markets. In a report to clients, analyst Peter Lawson of Mizuho Securities USA calls the deal “synergistic” and says it removes concern that Perkin might pursue a deal outside its core markets.
