Pfizer Inks Deal For Space At MIT

Pfizer has signed a 10-year lease on 180,000 sq ft of space in a building being constructed in Cambridge, Mass., by Massachusetts Institute of Technology. To open in 2013, the building will house close to 400 employees of two Pfizer research units: cardiovascular, metabolic, and endocrine disease; and neuroscience. The drug giant said earlier this year that the units will relocate from Groton, Conn. Rod MacKenzie, the firm’s head of pharmatherapeutics R&D, anticipates collaboration between scientists from local institutions and Pfizer’s researchers.
