Saint-Gobain Plans New Proppants Plant

Saint-Gobain will spend $100 million to build a proppants plant in Saline County, Ark. To be constructed on a 70-acre parcel of land, the facility will eventually provide jobs for 140 people, the company says. Proppants are spherical beads about the size of a grain of sand that are used to prop open underground fractures created in oil and gas drilling. Several other firms are also expanding capacity for proppants or proppant-coating resins (C&EN, Sept. 5, page 38). Saint-Gobain already produces proppants in China and Fort Smith, Ark.
