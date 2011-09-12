Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Senate Panel Extends Security Program

by Glenn Hess
September 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The Department of Homeland Security would be authorized to continue implementing and enforcing the Chemical Facility Antiterrorism Standards (CFATS) program for another year under a bill approved last week by the Senate Appropriations Committee. The measure was included in a DHS spending package for fiscal 2012, which begins on Oct. 1, 2011. Without an extension, funding for CFATS would run out next month. The program, which DHS launched in 2007, requires chemical facilities to develop security plans and implement protective measures to guard against a potential terrorist attack. Authorization for CFATS, which was originally set to expire in October 2010, has been continued through a series of short-term extensions. Chemical industry officials have been urging Congress to pass a multiyear renewal. “Some 5,000 chemical facilities across the country are still waiting on Washington to reauthorize the program on a long-term basis,” says Lawrence D. Sloan, president of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates. “Short-term extensions are not the answer and should not be the fallback plan.” The House of Representatives approved a one-year extension of CFATS in June as part of its fiscal 2012 DHS appropriations bill (H.R. 2017).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Senate passes bill to extend chemical facility security law
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical plant antiterrorism law extended
Optimism Grows On Chemical Security Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE