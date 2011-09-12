Although Cathy Bloedorn voices many valid concerns in her letter regarding obstacles that high school chemistry teachers face, I had to wince at her comment that she “wondered what learning about empirical formulas, orbitals, or reaction equilibria has to do with our students’ daily lives” (C&EN, Aug. 1, page 5).
It could be easily argued that sentence diagramming, geometry proofs, medieval history, and Shakespeare’s plays are also not relevant to the teenage life. Isn’t the goal of teaching a high school chemistry course to teach the basic principles of chemistry?
Stephanie Mabry
Chesterfield, Va.
