Education

YCC Presents Career Symposium

by Michelle Benson
September 12, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 37
The Younger Chemists Committee of the American Chemical Society’s Wisconsin Section is hosting a career symposium on Oct. 22 for the greater Midwest region. The symposium will expose younger chemists to a wide variety of chemistry careers. It will offer a valuable learning experience for high school students considering a career in chemistry or other sciences; undergraduate students deciding whether they want to pursue a graduate degree, and if so, which one; graduate and postdoctoral students deciding how to use their degrees; and chemists who are considering a career change.

The program is intended to provide an opportunity for younger chemists to learn about careers that they may not have considered. It is also intended to encourage high school and undergraduate students to pursue a career in chemistry once they know how it can be applied. Additionally, the networking portion of this event will serve as a platform for future collaborations between the local sections in the greater Wisconsin area.

The symposium will be held in the Chemistry Building at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. The event fee is $30, which includes breakfast, lunch, and a networking dinner. The event will begin at 9 AM and conclude at 7:30 PM. Registration forms are available online at ycc.chem.wisc.edu. The registration deadline is Oct. 1.

We would like to thank our sponsors for their generous donations: ACS Publications, ACS Member Insurance, our ACS local section, and the UW Madison chemistry department.

