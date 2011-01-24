Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Bertram I. Rowland

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 24, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Bertram I. Rowland, 80, a chemical and biotechnology industry patent attorney, died of pancreas cancer on Oct. 28, 2010.

Born in New York City, Rowland received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1950 and a Ph.D. in physical organic chemistry from the University of Washington, Seattle, in 1954. He conducted postdoctoral research at Harvard University and attended Stanford Law School before earning a J.D. from George Washington University Law School in 1961.

Rowland began his law career as a patent agent in the DuPont Patent Training Program. He then worked as a supervisory patent attorney for Chevron Research before becoming a partner in a number of law firms and acting as general counsel for various biotech companies.

He supported the start-up of numerous biotech firms, including SyStemix and Pharmacopoeia. The Cohen and Boyer cloning patents, which are three pioneering gene-splicing patents, were among the more than 500 patents he wrote and prosecuted. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954.

Rowland had a lifelong love of mountains, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro at age 70. He and his wife of 36 years, Susan, visited six of the seven continents. Rowland became a master gardener in 2009 and remained an avid tennis player until just before his death.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Shawn, Celia, and Kevin Rowland, from his first marriage to Patricia Butterfield.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Alan J. Parcells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard S. P. Hsi
Eugene P. Oliveto

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE