Boehringer Ingelheim Acquires And Divests

Boehringer Ingelheim will acquire Amgen’s biologic manufacturing facility in Fremont, Calif., and make the plant part of its contract manufacturing network. Amgen obtained the plant, which employs about 260 people, through its 2006 purchase of Abgenix. Boehringer says it will continue to serve Amgen, for which it has been a contract manufacturer for more than 10 years. Separately, Boehringer has agreed to sell its Resomer pharmaceutical polymers business to Evonik Industries. Based on lactic and glycolic acids, Resomer polymers are fully biodegradable in the body, Evonik says.
