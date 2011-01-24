Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Bringing Disorder To Titanium Dioxide

Change allows the photocatalyst to absorb beyond the ultraviolet range, into visible and infrared spectrum

by Bethany Halford
January 24, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

By hydrogenating titanium dioxide nanocrystals, researchers have engineered disorder into the material—a change that appears to enhance TiO2’s properties so that it absorbs beyond the ultraviolet range into the visible and infrared spectrum (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1200448). The transformation could expand TiO2’s use as a photocatalyst for a variety of solar-driven clean energy and environmental technologies. A team led by Samuel S. Mao, of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the University of California, Berkeley, devised the concept of disorder engineering and used a hydrogenation process so that it produces TiO2 with a crystalline core and a highly disordered surface layer. The core maintains TiO2’s catalytic properties while the surface enhances visible and infrared absorption, promoting catalytic activity. The material also undergoes a dramatic color change during hydrogenation, from bright white to black. The researchers show the disordered material is capable of photooxidizing organic molecules in water and can produce hydrogen from water and sunlight at high efficiency.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Combining heat with light boosts methanol synthesis from CO2
Light produces a banana-bond split
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Simple treatment improves perovskite films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE