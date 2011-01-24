Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

DOE Scientist To Run Offshore Oil Panel

by Jeff Johnson
January 24, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Thomas O. Hunter, former director of Sandia National Laboratories, will lead a new independent science board established to advise the Department of the Interior on technical safety issues related to offshore drilling. The department made the announcement last week along with several organizational reforms intended to improve offshore drilling safety and oversight. The 13-member Offshore Energy Safety Advisory Committee would be permanent and made up of leading scientific, engineering, and technical experts to advise the Interior secretary on ways to improve offshore drilling safety, well containment, and spill response, according to the department. Other panel members have yet to be selected, but the department said they will represent federal agencies, industry, academia, the national labs, and other research organizations. Creation of such an independent safety committee was urged by the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill & Offshore Drilling in its recently released report (see page 24). Hunter was part of a federal science team that worked on capping the leaking BP oil well.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Senate Approves CSB Nominees, White House Picks Science Leaders
Offshore Drilling Reforms Urged
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Panels Issue Warnings On Offshore Drilling

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE