Evergreen To Close U.S. Solar Plant

Evergreen Solar will shutter its solar wafer manufacturing plant in Devens, Mass., by the end of the first quarter. The closing will affect 800 workers. The company blames the action on falling prices for solar panels, adding that China’s support of its industry has made the U.S. plant uneconomical. Evergreen says its String Ribbon technology yields a standard-sized wafer that requires less polysilicon to produce. The company will continue to operate a high-temperature filament plant in Midland, Mich., and a polysilicon wafer facility in Wuhan, China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter