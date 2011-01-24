Genzyme Will Build A New Enzyme Plant

Genzyme will spend some $335 million to build a manufacturing plant at its Geel, Belgium, site for alglucosidase alfa, the active ingredient in an enzyme replacement therapy that FDA approved last year for Pompe disease. The plant will include two 4,000-L bioreactors, bringing the number of bioreactors dedicated to the enzyme to five. About 150 jobs will be added to the 450 positions already at the site. Last year, Genzyme paid the U.S. government a $175 million fine because of problems at its enzyme plant in Allston, Mass.
