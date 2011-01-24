Jason E. Dayan, 86, a former director of technology for BASF, died on April 30, 2010.
Born in Newburgh, N.Y., Dayan received a B.S. in 1943 from Yale University and then served in the Navy from 1944 until 1946. In the Pacific Theater, Dayan was an electronic technician’s mate second class on board the U.S.S. Belle Isle (AG-73). Dayan returned to Yale and completed a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1949.
He then joined GAF, in Rensselaer, N.Y., as a process development chemist. Promoted to area production manager and then to chief chemist, Dayan helped commercialize new products and obtained a patent for ultraviolet absorbers.
While at GAF, he served as chairman of the Eastern New York Section of ACS. He was an emeritus member of the society, joining in 1944. He was also a member of the New York State Regents advisory committee that was responsible for establishing the state’s first professional education requirements for high school science teacher certification.
In 1962, Dayan joined Ciba-Geigy (now Novartis) as the assistant plant manager for the company’s chemical facility in Cranston, R.I. He then rose to the position of assistant to the vice president for production for the plastics and additives division, in Ardsley, N.Y.
In 1978, Dayan moved to BASF and, despite being color-blind, became director of technology for its colors and intermediates division. Dayan was instrumental in building BASF’s first indigo dye plant in Germany. He also developed expertise in U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulatory requirements. After retiring from BASF in 1991, he worked as a consultant.
Dayan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rhoda; daughters, Susie and Liz; son, Andrew; and two grandchildren.
