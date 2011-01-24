Kuraray Will Boost Resin In Germany

Japan’s Kuraray will spend $78 million to expand its polyvinyl alcohol resin plant in Frankfurt. The project will boost capacity more than 60% to 94,000 metric tons per year by early 2013. Polyvinyl alcohol resin is a basic component in polarizer films for liquid-crystal displays. The material also finds applications in paper processing, adhesives, and fiber sizing. The Frankfurt plant currently employs 600 people.
