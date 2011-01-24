Merck Serono, Domain Join For Parkinson's

Merck Serono and Domain Therapeutics will jointly develop allosteric modulators of mGluR4, a glutamate receptor that is implicated in Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. Domain initially scores $2.7 million in research funding and an up-front fee, and it could bring in up to $175 million in milestones as the first two products move through clinical trials. Domain will hand over optimized compounds discovered in its internally developed chemical series.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter