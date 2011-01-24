Molecular Profiles Invests In U.K. Site

The British pharmaceutical services firm Molecular Profiles plans to add manufacturing capacity that will allow it to handle projects for customers through Phase IIa clinical trials. Established in 1997 by an academic group at the University of Nottingham’s School of Pharmacy, Molecular Profiles specializes in analytical and formulation services. The new capacity, to be built in Nottingham, England, will initially focus on difficult-to-formulate molecules, the firm says.
