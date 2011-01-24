Novacap Is Moving From Bain To AXA

AXA Private Equity has agreed to acquire a majority stake in France’s Novacap from Bain Capital in a transaction that values Novacap at about $320 million. Novacap was created in 2003 when Bain purchased some of Rhodia’s intermediate chemical and mining activities. Bain says Novacap has increased sales since then to about $630 million per year. AXA also owns the chemical distributor Unipex and the German intermediates maker CABB.
