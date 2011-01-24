Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Peanut Bouquet

January 24, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Query For Readers

C&EN is working on a story about career opportunities on the West Coast. If you have recently started a new job there, C&EN would like to hear about your new position and how you landed it. If you are willing to share your story, please contact Susan Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org as soon as possible.

The Science & Technology Concentrate “Peanut Bouquet Molecules Identified” was interesting (C&EN, Oct. 11, 2010, page 35). It discussed the team of scientists from the Technical University of Munich discovering the components that make up the “essential aroma” of roasted peanuts.

Back in the early 1970s, I was part of a research team at International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) that did investigational work on the isolation and identification of the constituents of roasted nuts—peanuts, filberts, etc. We not only identified many of the constituents listed but also synthesized many of them for commercial use. Many of these same chemicals were patented by IFF and are still commercially used, including the “green pepper pyrazine/IFF Galbazine (3-isobutyl-2-methoxypyrazine).”

Denis E. Hruza
Freehold, N.J.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE