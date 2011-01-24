Query For Readers
C&EN is working on a story about career opportunities on the West Coast. If you have recently started a new job there, C&EN would like to hear about your new position and how you landed it. If you are willing to share your story, please contact Susan Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org as soon as possible.
The Science & Technology Concentrate “Peanut Bouquet Molecules Identified” was interesting (C&EN, Oct. 11, 2010, page 35). It discussed the team of scientists from the Technical University of Munich discovering the components that make up the “essential aroma” of roasted peanuts.
Back in the early 1970s, I was part of a research team at International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) that did investigational work on the isolation and identification of the constituents of roasted nuts—peanuts, filberts, etc. We not only identified many of the constituents listed but also synthesized many of them for commercial use. Many of these same chemicals were patented by IFF and are still commercially used, including the “green pepper pyrazine/IFF Galbazine (3-isobutyl-2-methoxypyrazine).”
Denis E. Hruza
Freehold, N.J.
