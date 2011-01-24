Singapore Will Get Another Rubber Plant

Japan’s Zeon Corp. will build an 80,000-metric-ton-per-year solution-polymerized styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) plant in Singapore. The project will occur in two phases, the first of which is set for completion in July 2013. Zeon says it selected Singapore because of local availability of butadiene feedstock. S-SBR allows tire manufacturers to incorporate both low rolling resistance and high road grip into their products. In recent months, Lanxess, Asahi Kasei, and Sumitomo Chemical have all announced rubber investments in Singapore.
