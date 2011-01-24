Toray Invests In Asian Carbon Fiber

Toray Industries will build the first carbon fiber facility in South Korea. With a production capacity of 2,200 metric tons per year, the facility will require an investment of $60 million and is scheduled to come on-line in early 2013. Toray will also resume construction on a 1,000-metric-ton production line in Ehime, Japan. The company had interrupted work at the plant in July 2009 after global demand for carbon fiber slackened. Toray calls itself the world’s largest producer of carbon fiber.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter