Vertellus Enters Indian Sulfone Market

Vertellus Specialties is forming a joint venture with India’s Vapi Products Industries to make and market sulfone monomers and derivatives. Vertellus will hold a majority stake in the venture and will operate its Indian plant, which Vapi formerly controlled. The plant makes dichlorodiphenyl sulfone (DCDPS)—used to produce sulfone polymers—and other specialty chemicals. Vertellus already makes DCDPS in Seal Sands, England. The venture will be Vertellus’ first manufacturing plant in India.
