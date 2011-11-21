Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Advisory Panel Seeks Shale Gas Regulation

by Glenn Hess
November 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A Department of Energy advisory panel is recommending that EPA take aggressive regulatory action to control air and water pollution from shale gas production. A draft report issued on Nov. 10 by the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board Subcommittee on Shale Gas Production acknowledges the important role natural gas could play in reducing both carbon emissions and reliance on foreign sources of energy. But it says that if action is not taken to reduce the environmental impact of the expansion of shale gas production that is expected across the country—perhaps adding as many as 100,000 wells over the next several decades—there is a risk of significant air and water pollution and of a loss of public confidence, which could delay or even halt the activity. Among other things, the report calls for the disclosure of the chemical content of drilling fluids and the elimination of diesel fuel in those fluids. Shale gas now accounts for about 30% of total U.S. natural gas production, says John M. Deutch, subcommittee chairman and chemistry professor at MIT. “But to ensure the full benefits to the American people, environmental issues need to be addressed now,” he says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE