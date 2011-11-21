Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Agrium Venture Halts Egypt Operations

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

An Agrium fertilizer joint venture in Damietta, Egypt, has suspended operations because of protests over the chemical complex’s impact on the local community. In addition, Agrium says the partnership, called Mopco, has paused construction on an expansion of the facility. Controversy isn’t new to the urea complex, of which Agrium once owned 60%. The Egyptian government halted the project as it was set to commence operations in 2008. Agrium then agreed to let the Egyptian firm Mopco take over the plant in a deal that gave Agrium a 26% stake in Mopco. The expansion, scheduled for completion in 2012, would triple urea production to 2 million metric tons per year. Additionally, Methanex has idled operations at its methanol plant in Damietta, although the company says it doesn’t believe its plant “is the focus of the unrest.” Methanex owns 60% of the facility, which began operations earlier this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Canadian propylene project is shelved
Methanex moves on Louisiana methanol
CF Industries, OCI Talk Deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE