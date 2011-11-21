Akzo, Fluorchemie Plan Joint Venture

AkzoNobel and the German fluorochemicals maker Fluorchemie are setting up a joint venture to operate a 24,000-metric-ton-per-year hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22 plant that Fluorchemie now owns in Frankfurt. The venture will start up at the beginning of next year. Akzo is spending $190 million to expand a nearby chlorine facility. Part of its capacity is destined for the HCFC-22 operation. HCFC-22 is an important feedstock for polytetrafluoroethylene and refrigerant production.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter