Asahi Strengthens Materials R&D

Asahi Kasei has started construction in Kawasaki, Japan, of a $26 million research center. The facility will conduct research on basic materials such as acrylonitrile, solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber, and hexamethylene diisocyanate-based polyisocyanates. The center will also study membrane technologies. Asahi Kasei is implementing a new business plan that calls for reinforcement of businesses in which it has unique know-how and for development of new technologies in the areas of catalysis, polymer design, interface control, and membrane systems.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter