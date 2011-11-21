Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Bhopal's Legacy

Union Carbide acquisitions shadows Dow at Olympics

by Jean-François Tremblay
November 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Thousands of people perished in 1984 when a pesticide plant in Bhopal, India, leaked methyl isocyanate gas. The legacy of that industrial accident—the world’s worst—continues to haunt Dow Chemical, which bought the plant’s majority owner, Union Carbide, in 2001.

On Nov. 15, the appropriateness of Dow’s sponsorship of the 2012 Olympic Games in London was questioned at a U.K. parliamentary hearing. Dow is a global partner of the International Olympic Committee and has funded an $11 million fabric wrap that will surround the Olympic Stadium next summer.

Members of Parliament on the Cul­ture, Media & Sport Committee expressed concern about Dow’s environmental, ethical, and social ideals.

But Sebastian Coe, an Olympic gold medal winner, former member of Parliament, and chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic & Paraolympic Games, defended the sponsorship. “We are satisfied that Dow were not the owners, the operators, or were involved with that plant at the time of the disaster,” he said.

In India, a coalition of nongovernmental organizations representing Bhopal survivors is demanding that London end Dow’s sponsorship of the games.

Separately, an item in India’s claims that India is exerting diplomatic pressure on the U.S. to remove Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris from the U.S.-India CEO Forum, which promotes bilateral business relations. According to the story, India considers Liveris’ membership in the forum too controversial. Dow denies any effort to push Liveris out of the forum.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
German companies take stand against extremism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF to pull out of venture in China’s Xinjiang region
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Let Dow Sponsor The Olympics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.