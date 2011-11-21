Boehringer Invests Big In The U.S.

Boehringer Ingelheim will spend $65 million to build an R&D center at its U.S. headquarters in Ridgefield, Conn. The facility will produce active pharmaceutical ingredients used in early development activities. Boehringer, a family-owned drug company based in Germany, says the facility brings the value of the capital investments it has made in the U.S. this year to $350 million. For example, the company is spending $100 million to expand a biologics plant in St. Joseph, Mo., and $42 million on a drug safety assessment building in Ridgefield.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter