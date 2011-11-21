China’s WuXi Starts Venture Capital Fund

WuXi PharmaTech, a Chinese contract research and manufacturing firm, has formed a $50 million venture capital fund. The Shanghai-based contractor hopes to profit both from the capital appreciation of the companies it invests in and by accessing technology they develop. “This fund will invest in technologies and life sciences companies to enhance our platform capabilities and to help great minds realize the potential of their technologies and intellectual property,” says WuXi CEO Ge Li.
