Genzyme Will Pursue Cystic Fibrosis Drugs

Sanofi’sGenzyme unit has signed a research agreement with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics to discover drugs to treat people with Delta F508, the most common mutation found in patients with cystic fibrosis. The Delta F508 mutation prevents a protein called CFTR from moving to its proper place at the cell surface, which can impede the flow of fluids in the lungs. Researchers will search libraries at both Genzyme and Sanofi for compounds that help the CFTR protein function correctly.
