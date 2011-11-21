Joule Fuels Plant Set For New Mexico

Joule Unlimited will begin construction in Lea County, N.M., this month on a demonstration-scale facility to produce diesel and ethanol from sunlight and waste carbon dioxide. Joule manufactures the fuels with the help of engineered photosynthetic microorganisms housed in bioreactors it calls SolarConverters. The firm says it can produce 15,000 gal of diesel and 25,000 gal of ethanol per acre per year at costs as low as $20 per barrel and 60 cents per gal, respectively. Joule expects the facility to begin production in 2012.
