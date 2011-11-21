Lundbeck, Otsuka Link For Psychiatric Drugs

Denmark’s Lundbeck and Japan’s Otsuka have formed an alliance that plans to deliver up to five new psychiatric drugs. Under the deal, Lundbeck will share rights to develop and commercialize a long-acting form of Otsuka’s aripiprazole, sold as Abilify, and an Otsuka psychotherapeutic now in Phase III clinical trials. Otsuka has an option to share development and commercialization of three Lundbeck drugs that are in the early stages of development. Under the deal, Lundbeck will pay Otsuka $200 million up front and as much as $1.4 billion in milestone payments.
