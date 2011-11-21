Mosher Award To William Carroll

William F. Carroll, vice president of industry issues at Occidental Chemical, is the winner of the 2011 Harry & Carol Mosher Award, given annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section to recognize and encourage outstanding work in chemistry, advancing chemistry as a profession, and service to ACS. The award consists of an engraved plaque and a $2,000 grant.
Carroll served as ACS president in 2005 and is currently a member of the ACS Board of Directors. In addition, he has served on many ACS committees, including Budget & Finance, International Activities, Executive Compensation, and Public Affairs & Public Relations. Carroll is an ACS tour speaker.
The Mosher Award is named for Harry S. Mosher, a late professor of chemistry at Stanford University, and Carol W. Mosher of SRI International. The husband-and-wife chemists founded the Santa Clara Valley Section.
