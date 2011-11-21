Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Nanomagnets Under The Microscope

Fluorescent molecules illuminate the strength of magnetic fields around nanoparticles

by Journal News and Community group
November 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
The brightness of light emitted by a fluorescent indicator varies with the magnetic field strength of a 100-micrometer-diameter iron particle (left), as predicted by a simulation (right).
A fluorescent molecule glows with variable intensity based on the strength of a 100 µm-diameter iron nanostructure’s magnetic field (left), as predicted by a simulation (right).
Credit: Nano Lett.
The brightness of light emitted by a fluorescent indicator varies with the magnetic field strength of a 100-micrometer-diameter iron particle (left), as predicted by a simulation (right).

A fluorescent molecule that glows brighter in the presence of weak magnetic fields can help map the fields around nanoparticles, according to a study in Nano Letters (DOI: 10.1021/nl202950h). When scientists design new magnetic nanoparticles, such as those in memory chips, they have to collect detailed information about the magnetic fields in the vicinity of the particles. Adam E. Cohen, a chemist at Harvard University, and his colleagues developed a simple method for making those measurements based on the properties of an indicator molecule consisting of phenanthrene tethered to N,N-dimethylaniline. The team showed that by applying a magnetic field, they could increase the intensity of light that the molecule emitted after UV radiation excited it. For example, in a magnetic field of 0.15 tesla—slightly higher than typical refrigerator-magnet strength—the compound glowed about 80% brighter than it did in the absence of a field. When the chemists used that property to map magnetic fields around iron particles, they found that they could detect field strengths as small as about 0.1 millitesla.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Breaking the single-molecule limit with terahertz spectroscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mn-Doped Nanoparticles Shine In Multiple Colors
Method Detects Zeptomoles Of TNT

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE