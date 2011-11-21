Other Organizations

Darci Ferrer has been named science program coordinator at the American Cleaning Institute, formerly the Soap & Detergent Association. She had been a laboratory technician in the biology department at Loyola University Maryland, in Baltimore.
Helen M. Free was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony held in Seneca Falls, N.Y., on Oct. 1. She was honored for her pioneering research that revolutionized diagnostic testing (C&EN, Aug. 22, page 50).
Michael Holsapple has joined Battelle as a senior research leader. He will lead drug and chemical discovery and development projects for clients in the commercial and government sectors. Most recently, Holsapple was the executive director of the Health & Environmental Sciences Institute. In addition, Matthew Maiers has joined Battelle as an open innovation manager for its Energy, Environment & Material Sciences Global Business. Maiers will focus on developing new opportunities and industrial collaborations in the field of alternative energy. Most recently, he worked as a business development manager for the North American region for GL Garrad Hassan, a renewable energy consultancy.
Robert Parker has been appointed chief executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). He has served as interim chief executive since March. Parker joined RSC in 1985 as assistant editor in the journal publishing division and rose to become RSC’s managing director of publishing in 2007. Richard A. Pike, who stepped down from the role of RSC chief executive in February, died on July 23 (C&EN, Oct. 3, page 47).
