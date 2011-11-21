Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Other Organizations

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Darci Ferrer has been named science program coordinator at the American Cleaning Institute, formerly the Soap & Detergent Association. She had been a laboratory technician in the biology department at Loyola University Maryland, in Baltimore.

[+]Enlarge
Parker
Robert Parker
Parker

Helen M. Free was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony held in Seneca Falls, N.Y., on Oct. 1. She was honored for her pioneering research that revolutionized diagnostic testing (C&EN, Aug. 22, page 50).

Michael Holsapple has joined Battelle as a senior research leader. He will lead drug and chemical discovery and development projects for clients in the commercial and government sectors. Most recently, Holsapple was the executive director of the Health & Environmental Sciences Institute. In addition, Matthew Maiers has joined Battelle as an open innovation manager for its Energy, Environment & Material Sciences Global Business. Maiers will focus on developing new opportunities and industrial collaborations in the field of alternative energy. Most recently, he worked as a business development manager for the North American region for GL Garrad Hassan, a renewable energy consultancy.

Robert Parker has been appointed chief executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). He has served as interim chief executive since March. Parker joined RSC in 1985 as assistant editor in the journal publishing division and rose to become RSC’s managing director of publishing in 2007. Richard A. Pike, who stepped down from the role of RSC chief executive in February, died on July 23 (C&EN, Oct. 3, page 47).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist named editor-in-chief of Science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phillip Savage Named New Editor Of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Other Organizations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE