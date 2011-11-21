Parravano Award To Jens Nørskov

Jens K. Nørskov, a professor of chemical engineering at Stanford University, is the winner of the 2011 Michigan Catalysis Society Giuseppe Parravano Memorial Award for Excellence in Catalysis Research. The award consists of a medal and a $500 prize.
The Parravano Award recognizes outstanding contributions to catalytic science and technology and is given in odd-numbered years to an individual from North America. Nørskov’s research on the development of predictive theories on catalysis has led to a number of novel processes.
