Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Presidential Honors For Early-Career Scientists

by Linda Wang
November 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Ten American Chemical Society members are among the 94 researchers chosen by President Barack Obama to receive the annual Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists & Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on scientists and engineers in the early stages of their independent-research careers.

“It is inspiring to see the innovative work being done by these scientists and engineers as they ramp up their careers—careers that I know will be not only personally rewarding but also invaluable to the nation,” Obama said when naming the recipients on Sept. 26.

The awards were established by President Bill Clinton in 1996 and are coordinated by the Office of Science & Technology Policy within the Executive Office of the President.

The ACS member recipients are Rommie E. Amaro of the University of California, Irvine; Carole Dabney-Smith of Miami University, in Ohio; Xiangfeng Duan of UCLA; Jeffrey A. Fagan of the National Institute of Standards & Technology; Benjamin A. Garcia of Princeton University; Ali Khademhosseini of Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women’s Hospital; John C. March of Cornell University; Anne J. McNeil of the University of Michigan; Lasse Jensen of Pennsylvania State University; and André D. Taylor of Yale University.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE