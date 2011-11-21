Presidential Honors For Early-Career Scientists

Ten American Chemical Society members are among the 94 researchers chosen by President Barack Obama to receive the annual Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists & Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on scientists and engineers in the early stages of their independent-research careers.
“It is inspiring to see the innovative work being done by these scientists and engineers as they ramp up their careers—careers that I know will be not only personally rewarding but also invaluable to the nation,” Obama said when naming the recipients on Sept. 26.
The awards were established by President Bill Clinton in 1996 and are coordinated by the Office of Science & Technology Policy within the Executive Office of the President.
The ACS member recipients are Rommie E. Amaro of the University of California, Irvine; Carole Dabney-Smith of Miami University, in Ohio; Xiangfeng Duan of UCLA; Jeffrey A. Fagan of the National Institute of Standards & Technology; Benjamin A. Garcia of Princeton University; Ali Khademhosseini of Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women’s Hospital; John C. March of Cornell University; Anne J. McNeil of the University of Michigan; Lasse Jensen of Pennsylvania State University; and André D. Taylor of Yale University.
