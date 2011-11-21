Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Senate Takes Up Energy Planning

by Jeff Johnson
November 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Members of the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee last week strongly endorsed the Department of Energy’s “Quadrennial Technology Review,” a recently completed reexamination of the department’s energy research priorities. Presenting the review was Steven Koonin, DOE undersecretary for science, who oversaw the review. He announced a week ago that he would leave DOE to join the Institute for Defense Analyses’ Science & Technology Policy Institute. Among the quadrennial review’s far-reaching recommendations was for DOE to shift its research direction over the next four years to a greater emphasis on transportation-related R&D and away from aid to stationary sources of clean electricity (C&EN, Oct. 3, page 9). Most of the Senate panel’s comments focused less on the fruits of the review and more on the importance of charting a long-range direction for U.S. energy policy. Indeed, committee leaders underscored the importance of two bills, S. 1703 and S. 1807, which, respectively, would make the quadrennial review process mandatory every four years for all federal agencies and would create an interagency planning and budget process for all agencies doing energy R&D.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obama Launches Energy Review
National Commission On Forensic Science Is Launched
President’s Panel Urges More Drilling ...

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE