People

Solid-State Faculty Fellowship Available

by Linda Wang
November 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 47
The ExxonMobil Solid State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship is an unrestricted grant of $10,000 sponsored by the ExxonMobil Foundation and administered by the Solid State & Materials Chemistry Subdivision of the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry.

The fellowship recognizes young scientists who have made substantial contributions to the discipline of solid-state chemistry and have the potential to emerge as leaders in the field. The applicant must hold a tenure-track faculty position at a U.S. institution, must not yet have received tenure, and, preferably, is not currently in the final stage of tenure review. The fellowship address will be presented at the fall 2012 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.

Nominations must contain a nomination letter, a one-page summary of research interests, a brief curriculum vitae, a publication list, two supporting letters, and copies of up to three recent publications.

Nominations should be e-mailed as a single PDF attachment to Susan Latturner at exxonmobil@acsdic.org. For more information, e-mail Latturner at latturne@chem.fsu.edu. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 15, 2012.

